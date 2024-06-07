Roisin Currie Acquires 75 Shares of Greggs plc (LON:GRG) Stock

Greggs plc (LON:GRG – Get Free Report) insider Roisin Currie bought 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,672 ($21.42) per share, with a total value of £1,254 ($1,606.66).

Roisin Currie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 11th, Roisin Currie bought 65 shares of Greggs stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,766 ($35.44) per share, with a total value of £1,797.90 ($2,303.52).

Greggs Price Performance

GRG traded down GBX 28 ($0.36) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,850 ($36.52). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,061. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,808.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,709.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.20. Greggs plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2,244 ($28.75) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,006 ($38.51). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,050.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,450 ($44.20) target price on shares of Greggs in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,335 ($42.73) target price on shares of Greggs in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Greggs from GBX 3,390 ($43.43) to GBX 3,340 ($42.79) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Greggs in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

About Greggs

Greggs plc operates as a food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

