Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Sector Perform Rating for Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $62.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $69.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SRCL. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Stericycle from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Stericycle from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Stericycle from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Stericycle from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Stericycle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Stericycle Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $59.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -268.68, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Stericycle has a 1-year low of $37.78 and a 1-year high of $59.45.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $664.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Stericycle will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stericycle

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRCL. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Stericycle in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Stericycle during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Stericycle by 170.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Stericycle by 22,325.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Stericycle during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

