RSA Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of RSA Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSNAY – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.45 and last traded at $9.45. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.47.
RSA Insurance Group Trading Down 0.2 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.45.
About RSA Insurance Group
RSA Insurance Group plc provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to individuals and families, as well as through brokers and agents.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than RSA Insurance Group
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Novavax Stock’s Recent Surge and Future Potential
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Investing in Biotech: High Risk for a Potentially High Reward
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- GameStop Stock Update: What’s Driving Today’s Prices?
Receive News & Ratings for RSA Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RSA Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.