RSA Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of RSA Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSNAY – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.45 and last traded at $9.45. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.47.

RSA Insurance Group Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.45.

About RSA Insurance Group

RSA Insurance Group plc provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to individuals and families, as well as through brokers and agents.

