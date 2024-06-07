RTW Investments LP Buys 188,774 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

RTW Investments LP raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,423,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 188,774 shares during the quarter. PTC Therapeutics comprises 3.2% of RTW Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. RTW Investments LP owned 9.84% of PTC Therapeutics worth $204,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 6,864,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,172,000 after acquiring an additional 714,000 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 339,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,369,000 after purchasing an additional 133,676 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,412,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 270.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 288,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 210,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,058,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $18.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised PTC Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Shares of PTCT stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.52. 548,956 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 953,500. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.77. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.53 and a 1-year high of $44.66. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 0.70.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $210.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.27 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, Director Jerome B. Zeldis sold 20,000 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $764,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 3,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $83,655.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,807 shares in the company, valued at $5,620,336.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jerome B. Zeldis sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $764,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,849 shares of company stock worth $888,907 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

