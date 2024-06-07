RTW Investments LP Has $121.89 Million Position in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

RTW Investments LP decreased its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,315,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Protagonist Therapeutics makes up about 1.9% of RTW Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. RTW Investments LP owned approximately 9.22% of Protagonist Therapeutics worth $121,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 353.2% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 9.4% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 13,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 7.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PTGX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Protagonist Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Protagonist Therapeutics Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of PTGX stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.80. 1,021,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,631. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 2.12. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $35.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.13.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $254.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Asif Ali sold 1,234 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $30,985.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,162.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, CFO Asif Ali sold 1,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $30,985.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,162.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $707,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,590 shares in the company, valued at $15,558,892.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Protagonist Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.