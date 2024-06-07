RTW Investments LP Makes New Investment in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

RTW Investments LP purchased a new position in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,592,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,891,000. Akero Therapeutics accounts for about 1.3% of RTW Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. RTW Investments LP owned 0.06% of Akero Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 277.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKRO traded up $1.69 on Friday, reaching $23.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,543,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,800. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $58.38. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.19 and a beta of -0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 30.12 and a current ratio of 30.12.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jonathan Young sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $96,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 253,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,886,272.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $319,100. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

