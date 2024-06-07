RTW Investments LP Purchases 639,911 Shares of Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX)

RTW Investments LP boosted its position in Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Free Report) by 75.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,484,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 639,911 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP owned about 1.75% of Immatics worth $15,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IMTX. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in Immatics in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,781,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Immatics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,318,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Immatics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Immatics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Immatics by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 400,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Immatics Stock Performance

NASDAQ IMTX traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $13.16. The stock had a trading volume of 445,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,362. Immatics has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $13.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.93 and a 200-day moving average of $10.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Immatics ( NASDAQ:IMTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.70. Immatics had a negative net margin of 107.80% and a negative return on equity of 29.36%. The business had revenue of $32.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.76 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Immatics will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Immatics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

About Immatics

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as TCR-engineered autologous or allogeneic adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

