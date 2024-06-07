RTW Investments LP Purchases 869,344 Shares of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)

RTW Investments LP increased its position in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Free Report) by 101.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,726,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 869,344 shares during the quarter. RTW Investments LP owned 7.36% of UroGen Pharma worth $25,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in UroGen Pharma by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in UroGen Pharma by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 22,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in UroGen Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,878,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in UroGen Pharma by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in UroGen Pharma by 361.9% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Get UroGen Pharma alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UroGen Pharma news, insider Mark Schoenberg sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $168,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,959,089.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.13% of the company’s stock.

UroGen Pharma Price Performance

NASDAQ URGN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,409. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $24.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.94. The company has a market cap of $309.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.08.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $18.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.73 million. As a group, research analysts predict that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on URGN shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on UroGen Pharma from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of UroGen Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

View Our Latest Analysis on UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

(Free Report)

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UroGen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UroGen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.