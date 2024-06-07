Ryohin Keikaku (OTCMKTS:RYKKY) Trading Down 0.6%

Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RYKKY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.20 and last traded at $16.20. Approximately 960 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 2,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.29.

Ryohin Keikaku Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.73 and its 200 day moving average is $15.59.

About Ryohin Keikaku

Ryohin Keikaku Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells apparel, household goods, and food items in Japan and internationally. It offers apparel products, comprising shirts, denim jeans, socks, sneakers, innerwear, sweaters, camisoles, cardigans, windbreakers, duffle coats, skirts, trousers, pajamas for adults and kids, maternity stoles, backpacks, handbags, case trolleys, hats, mufflers, gloves, stockings, umbrellas, slippers, sandals, and Japanese working clothes; household goods products, including towels, mattresses, toning water, skin care products, make-up tools, fragrance oils, aroma diffusers, air purifiers, stationary, storage boxes and cases, kitchenware, cutleries, refrigerators, toasters, kettles, juicers, mixers, coffee makers, rice cookers, cabinets, shelves, chairs, benches, sofas, beds, duvets, blankets, refillable bottles, baskets, buckets, cleaning tools, laundry supplies, emergency kits, reusable masks, clocks, flashlights, radios, speakers, extension cords, travel adapters, toys, and bicycles and tricycles; and food products, including retort pouch foods, baumkuchen banana, frying-pan-ready meal kits, butter chicken curry, cookies, crackers, canned foods, potato chips, seasonings, jams, soups, frozen foods, doughnuts, ice cream, coffee beans, sake, sparkling water, and apple juice, as well as houses.

