Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC) Director Gregory Phillip Pipkin Sells 82,238 Shares

Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC – Get Free Report) Director Gregory Phillip Pipkin sold 82,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $1,205,609.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,016.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SOC stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.79. 225,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,000. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.01. Sable Offshore Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Separately, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Sable Offshore in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOC. Fayez Sarofim & Co purchased a new position in Sable Offshore during the 1st quarter worth $32,880,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sable Offshore during the first quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sable Offshore during the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Sable Offshore Corp. engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities in the United States. The company operates through three platforms located in federal waters offshore California. It owns and operates 16 federal leases across approximately 76,000 acres and subsea pipelines, which transport crude oil, natural gas, and produced water from the platforms to the onshore processing facilities.

