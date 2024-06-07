Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Shares Down 1.1% on Insider Selling

Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $231.55 and last traded at $232.19. Approximately 3,762,777 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 6,484,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $234.86.

Specifically, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.97, for a total transaction of $4,574,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,221,166 shares in the company, valued at $4,032,058,995.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total transaction of $287,743.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,040,011.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.97, for a total transaction of $4,574,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,221,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,032,058,995.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 640,870 shares of company stock worth $182,545,398. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.79.

Salesforce Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $235.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $276.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.05.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce by 186.7% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

