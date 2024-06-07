Samsara’s (IOT) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $36.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $41.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IOT. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Samsara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Samsara from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Samsara presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.91.

Shares of Samsara stock traded down $4.42 on Friday, hitting $30.44. 8,917,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,617,134. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.29. Samsara has a 12-month low of $21.48 and a 12-month high of $42.28. The company has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.28 and a beta of 1.51.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $276.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.56 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 30.59% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. Analysts predict that Samsara will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 72,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $2,798,733.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 194,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,538,191.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Dominic Phillips sold 63,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $2,230,235.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,137,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,839.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 72,300 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $2,798,733.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 194,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,538,191.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,772,783 shares of company stock worth $64,729,455. Insiders own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOT. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Samsara in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Samsara by 1,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Samsara in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Samsara by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

