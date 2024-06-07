Savers Value Village (SVV) & Its Peers Head to Head Contrast

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous retail” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Savers Value Village to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.8% of Savers Value Village shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.7% of shares of all “Miscellaneous retail” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Savers Value Village shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.1% of shares of all “Miscellaneous retail” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Savers Value Village and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Savers Value Village 0 0 9 0 3.00 Savers Value Village Competitors 120 552 473 6 2.32

Profitability

Savers Value Village currently has a consensus target price of $25.13, indicating a potential upside of 87.78%. As a group, “Miscellaneous retail” companies have a potential upside of 22.34%. Given Savers Value Village’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Savers Value Village is more favorable than its competitors.

This table compares Savers Value Village and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Savers Value Village 4.17% 12.18% 1.80% Savers Value Village Competitors -20.85% -67.26% -7.94%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Savers Value Village and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Savers Value Village $1.50 billion $53.12 million 32.63 Savers Value Village Competitors $1.85 billion $28.80 million 10.59

Savers Value Village’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Savers Value Village. Savers Value Village is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Savers Value Village beats its competitors on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Savers Value Village Company Profile

Savers Value Village, Inc. sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores. It serves retail and wholesale customers. The company was formerly known as S-Evergreen Holding LLC and changed its name to Savers Value Village, Inc. in January 2022. Savers Value Village, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

