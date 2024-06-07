SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Purchased by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lifted its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,735 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,421 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $8,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Quaero Capital S.A. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 3,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Warwick Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $241.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.17.

SBA Communications Price Performance

Shares of SBAC stock traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $193.39. 785,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,669. The company has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $198.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.17. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $183.64 and a 1 year high of $258.76.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.21. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $657.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

SBA Communications Profile

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.