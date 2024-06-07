Schroder Investment Management Group Cuts Stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,229,204 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 68,675 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Infosys were worth $96,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,360,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,547,000 after acquiring an additional 209,675 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,143,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,327,000 after acquiring an additional 180,888 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 118.6% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,328,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,426,000 after acquiring an additional 720,885 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at about $878,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 216,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 52,203 shares in the last quarter. 10.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infosys Stock Up 2.7 %

INFY traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.01. The stock had a trading volume of 11,157,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,390,715. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $20.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.96.

Infosys Cuts Dividend

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2035 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.10 price target on shares of Infosys in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Infosys from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Infosys in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.27.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

Further Reading

