Schroder Investment Management Group Cuts Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,704,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,727 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.37% of Weyerhaeuser worth $94,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 15.3% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 5.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 149,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 8,031 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,237,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 21.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 551,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,899,000 after acquiring an additional 96,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth about $1,843,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

WY stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.36. 3,397,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,419,291. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.43. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $28.26 and a 1 year high of $36.27.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 10.57%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC set a $37.00 price target on Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $300,814.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,665 shares in the company, valued at $6,149,059.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

