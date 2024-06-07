Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,646,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 132,679 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $133,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 223.1% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.70. The stock had a trading volume of 7,412,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,251,161. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.07 and a twelve month high of $87.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.72, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 855.56%.

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 26th. HSBC upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.69.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

