Schroder Investment Management Group Has $112.09 Million Stock Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,983,414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,352 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $112,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 66,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 15,571 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,665 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensata Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ST traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,210,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,171,786. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.64 and its 200 day moving average is $36.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.64. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52 week low of $30.56 and a 52 week high of $47.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -358.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.30.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Sensata Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 17.58%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is presently -436.32%.

Insider Activity at Sensata Technologies

In related news, Director Ali John Mirshekari bought 73,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.17 per share, for a total transaction of $2,864,776.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,864,776.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ST. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.78.

Sensata Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

