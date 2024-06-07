Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 636,225 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,404 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.10% of Union Pacific worth $156,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 10,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 87,905 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $21,596,000 after purchasing an additional 28,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.70.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.1 %

UNP stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $227.97. 2,555,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,296,291. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $194.60 and a 1 year high of $258.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.49.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.62%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.