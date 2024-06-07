Schroder Investment Management Group Lowers Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 352,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,505 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.67% of Snap-on worth $101,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,414,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNA. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Snap-on from $295.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.75.

Snap-on Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Snap-on stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $268.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,838. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $249.84 and a 52-week high of $298.49. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $277.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total value of $6,759,804.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 742,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,420,264.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total value of $6,759,804.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 742,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,420,264.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 8,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.17, for a total transaction of $2,236,443.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,822.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,850 shares of company stock worth $17,323,118. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

