Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,978 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,128 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.32% of MSCI worth $143,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 13,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in MSCI by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 819,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,506,000 after acquiring an additional 57,342 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in MSCI by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in MSCI by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 218,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,786,000 after acquiring an additional 35,277 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in MSCI by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 167,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,048,000 after purchasing an additional 39,220 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI Trading Down 0.3 %

MSCI stock traded down $1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $491.69. 392,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,588. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $499.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $534.87. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $439.95 and a 1 year high of $617.39.

MSCI Announces Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.08. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 44.55%. The company had revenue of $680.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 14.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 43.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on MSCI from $700.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on MSCI from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $638.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on MSCI from $615.00 to $526.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.53.

Insider Activity at MSCI

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total transaction of $4,245,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at $6,052,254.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $465.92 per share, with a total value of $6,056,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 327,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,579,015.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total transaction of $4,245,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at $6,052,254.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

