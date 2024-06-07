Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,801,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304,194 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 4.23% of LiveRamp worth $106,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in LiveRamp by 198.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in LiveRamp by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in LiveRamp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new position in LiveRamp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RAMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on LiveRamp from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on LiveRamp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on LiveRamp from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

LiveRamp Price Performance

Shares of RAMP traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.07. The stock had a trading volume of 312,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,892. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.67 and a 12 month high of $42.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 173.07 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 17,299 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $538,863.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 88,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,758,207.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LiveRamp Company Profile

(Free Report)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.