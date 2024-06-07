Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 46.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 520,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 444,294 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.07% of Danaher worth $120,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $5.03 on Friday, reaching $262.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,626,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,734,947. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $251.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $269.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $2,386,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,352,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 46,377 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.05, for a total transaction of $11,735,699.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,441,441.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $2,386,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,352,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,783 shares of company stock valued at $37,536,717. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.29.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

