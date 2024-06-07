Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. Has $13.06 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,000 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 1.5% of Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $13,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,023.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 29,269,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,804,000 after acquiring an additional 26,665,035 shares during the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $155,592,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,928,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,120 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,591,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,972,000 after purchasing an additional 906,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 74,883,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,035,000 after buying an additional 882,925 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of SCHF traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $39.45. 1,327,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,717,346. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.53. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $32.29 and a 12 month high of $39.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

