Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 445,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,175 shares during the period. CarMax comprises about 3.8% of Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of CarMax worth $34,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at about $288,278,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 3.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,938,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,843,000 after buying an additional 88,488 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,344,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,928,000 after buying an additional 69,409 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,331,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,923,000 after buying an additional 28,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,930,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,168,000 after buying an additional 164,024 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on KMX shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.92.

Insider Transactions at CarMax

In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $1,067,702.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,110.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Stock Performance

KMX traded down $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.90. 552,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,944,265. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.69. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.66 and a 1 year high of $88.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 1.81%. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

