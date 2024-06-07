Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,110 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the quarter. Loews makes up about 2.0% of Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Loews worth $17,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in L. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Loews during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Loews during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Loews during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Loews during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Loews by 225.2% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Loews Price Performance

NYSE:L traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.15. 71,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 750,068. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Loews Co. has a 1 year low of $57.47 and a 1 year high of $78.55. The company has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.57.

Loews Announces Dividend

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. Loews’s payout ratio is 3.71%.

Insider Activity at Loews

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $3,862,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 507,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,222,394.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,588,500 over the last 90 days. 18.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Loews Profile

(Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

See Also

