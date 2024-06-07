Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 61,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,937,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,919,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,162,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,034 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 219.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,146,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,371,000 after acquiring an additional 8,348,126 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,643,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,559,000 after buying an additional 2,530,119 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 8,429,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,646,000 after buying an additional 1,621,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,567,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $832,623,000 after buying an additional 282,963 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ICE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,238 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total transaction of $307,411.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,347 shares in the company, valued at $4,031,103.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $8,011,417.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,179,895 shares in the company, valued at $161,893,392.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total value of $307,411.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,347 shares in the company, valued at $4,031,103.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,234 shares of company stock worth $8,668,823. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $134.28. 835,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,289,895. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.21. The firm has a market cap of $77.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.06. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.49 and a 52 week high of $140.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.24%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

