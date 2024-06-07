Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) PT Lowered to $125.00 at Truist Financial

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SAIC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Science Applications International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com raised Science Applications International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Science Applications International from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $126.60.

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $116.80 on Tuesday. Science Applications International has a 1-year low of $102.23 and a 1-year high of $145.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.73.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.92. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Science Applications International will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.33%.

In other Science Applications International news, CEO Toni Townes-Whitley purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.96 per share, for a total transaction of $377,880.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,795 shares in the company, valued at $5,894,298.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Science Applications International news, CEO Toni Townes-Whitley purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.96 per share, for a total transaction of $377,880.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,795 shares in the company, valued at $5,894,298.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 760 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total value of $95,486.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,162.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EULAV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 32.7% in the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 59,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,771,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Science Applications International in the first quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 776.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 16,809 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 17,686 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Science Applications International in the first quarter valued at approximately $937,000. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

