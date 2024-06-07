Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Invests $139,000 in Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 208.4% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Washington University bought a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 415.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Structure Therapeutics by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 157,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,410,000 after buying an additional 5,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GPCR shares. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Structure Therapeutics from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.25.

Structure Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GPCR traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.07. 1,921,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 751,800. Structure Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.57 and a twelve month high of $75.02. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion and a PE ratio of -68.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.83.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Structure Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Structure Therapeutics Company Profile

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

