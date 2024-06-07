Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Sells 214,750 Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) by 94.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 214,750 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKT traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.68. 536,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,567. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $32.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.16. The company has a current ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Transactions at Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.73) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David P. Southwell sold 10,000 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $240,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,555.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David P. Southwell sold 10,000 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $240,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,555.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gotham Makker sold 274,000 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $7,789,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 365,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,402,878.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 381,772 shares of company stock worth $10,411,590 in the last quarter. 31.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RCKT

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.