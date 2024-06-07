Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Senior Officer Sells C$747,500.00 in Stock

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) Senior Officer James Darryl Anderson sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.50, for a total value of C$747,500.00.

James Darryl Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

On Friday, April 26th, James Darryl Anderson sold 65,000 shares of Secure Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.62, for a total transaction of C$755,300.00.

Secure Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of SES traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$11.60. 93,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,230. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.45. The company has a market cap of C$3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.55. Secure Energy Services Inc. has a twelve month low of C$5.90 and a twelve month high of C$11.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.54.

Secure Energy Services Announces Dividend

Secure Energy Services ( TSE:SES Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.12). Secure Energy Services had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of C$360.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$351.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Secure Energy Services Inc. will post 0.699877 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SES shares. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Secure Energy Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$13.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on SES

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.