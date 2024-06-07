SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Stock Up 7.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LEDS opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.43. SemiLEDs has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 49.29% and a negative return on equity of 158.17%. The company had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter.

SemiLEDs Company Profile

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

