Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Gap Down to $37.98

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $37.98, but opened at $29.50. Semtech shares last traded at $28.61, with a volume of 719,699 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Semtech from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Semtech from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Semtech from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Semtech in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.90.

Semtech Trading Down 21.3 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.41 and its 200 day moving average is $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.63.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $192.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.24 million. Semtech had a negative return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 129.52%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Semtech news, CFO Mark Lin acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.23 per share, for a total transaction of $33,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,504,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Semtech by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,958,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,665 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Semtech by 215.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 947,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,411,000 after buying an additional 647,893 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,369,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,996,000 after acquiring an additional 613,274 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Semtech by 5,613.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 426,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,735,000 after acquiring an additional 419,415 shares in the last quarter.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

