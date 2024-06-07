SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Stock Position Decreased by Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd decreased its position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 91.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,287,369 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $3,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SentinelOne by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,982,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,480,000 after purchasing an additional 442,593 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,373,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,642,000 after buying an additional 162,846 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth $228,872,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,021,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,390,000 after acquiring an additional 584,079 shares during the period. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter worth $143,273,000. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

S has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of SentinelOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded SentinelOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on SentinelOne from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.08.

SentinelOne Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of S stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,340,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,527,118. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 0.59. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $30.76.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $186.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.11 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 44.79%. SentinelOne’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at SentinelOne

In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 11,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $255,389.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 535,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,176,850.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 11,221 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $255,389.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 535,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,176,850.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 11,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $191,355.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 517,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,949,255.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 364,085 shares of company stock worth $7,574,423 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Featured Stories

