SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has $23.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $28.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on S. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SentinelOne from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on SentinelOne from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.08.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on S

SentinelOne Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:S opened at $17.24 on Tuesday. SentinelOne has a twelve month low of $13.62 and a twelve month high of $30.76. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.86.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $186.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.11 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 44.79% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at SentinelOne

In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 2,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $55,935.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 532,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,318,398.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 2,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $55,935.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 532,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,318,398.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $1,311,010.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,179,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,399,343.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 284,928 shares of company stock valued at $6,205,007 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SentinelOne by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,982,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,480,000 after purchasing an additional 442,593 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in SentinelOne by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 193,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after purchasing an additional 95,206 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SentinelOne by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 27,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 12,407 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SentinelOne by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,876,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,931,000 after purchasing an additional 409,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SentinelOne by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 329,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 74,378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

About SentinelOne

(Get Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.