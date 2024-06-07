Seres Therapeutics’ (MCRB) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

MCRB has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Seres Therapeutics Stock Down 22.6 %

Shares of MCRB stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.66. 12,003,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,812,605. The firm has a market cap of $100.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.94. Seres Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $6.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average of $1.02.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.09. Analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seres Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,999,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 12.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,734,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after acquiring an additional 729,514 shares during the period. Pennant Investors LP bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $409,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 731.3% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 206,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 181,957 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 936,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 162,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state.

