Shanghai Industrial (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.64

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SGHIY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.64 and traded as high as $13.89. Shanghai Industrial shares last traded at $13.89, with a volume of 0 shares.

Shanghai Industrial Trading Down 4.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.65 and its 200-day moving average is $12.88.

Get Shanghai Industrial alerts:

Shanghai Industrial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.6451 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Shanghai Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.52.

About Shanghai Industrial

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure and environmental protection, real estate, consumer products, and comprehensive healthcare operations businesses in Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company invests in toll road projects and water services/clean energy businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shanghai Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shanghai Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.