Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 599,281 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 1,530,449 shares.The stock last traded at $294.65 and had previously closed at $304.06.

SHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $377.00 price target (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.41.

The firm has a market cap of $73.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $313.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.28.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 73.74% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total value of $529,653.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,935,302.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

