Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Shares Gap Up to $69.72

Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $69.72, but opened at $72.00. Shift4 Payments shares last traded at $72.06, with a volume of 46,834 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.72 and its 200-day moving average is $70.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 46.76, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.62.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 25.21% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $263.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.55 million. On average, analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shift4 Payments news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total transaction of $723,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,890,172.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total value of $723,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,890,172.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jared Isaacman acquired 39,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,506,205.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 621,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,830,446.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,203,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,342,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,434,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,803,000 after buying an additional 255,741 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 52,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after buying an additional 23,866 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

