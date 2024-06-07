Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Silvaco Group (NASDAQ:SVCO – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Silvaco Group Stock Performance

SVCO opened at $17.51 on Monday. Silvaco Group has a 1 year low of $15.81 and a 1 year high of $21.59.

Silvaco Group Company Profile

Silvaco Group Inc is a provider of TCAD, EDA software and SIP solutions which enable semiconductor design and AI through software and innovation. The company’s solutions are used for process and device development across display, power devices, automotive, memory, high performance compute, photonics, internet of things and 5G/6G mobile markets for complex SoC design.

