SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV) Shares Sold by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. decreased its stake in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,000 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.88% of SilverCrest Metals worth $8,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in SilverCrest Metals by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 189,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SilverCrest Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $6,799,000. Versor Investments LP raised its position in SilverCrest Metals by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SilverCrest Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in SilverCrest Metals by 356.5% in the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 135,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 105,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Desjardins downgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

SilverCrest Metals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SILV opened at $8.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.22. SilverCrest Metals Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.16 and a 52 week high of $9.52.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $63.65 million for the quarter. SilverCrest Metals had a net margin of 47.62% and a return on equity of 33.11%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

(Free Report)

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.