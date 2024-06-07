SingularityNET Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $102.23 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 7th. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $856.63 million and approximately $102.23 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for about $0.86 or 0.00001201 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00010445 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00011790 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71,302.78 or 0.99992747 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00012563 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000063 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.12 or 0.00106744 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00003997 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000050 BTC.

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,410,745,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,410,745,772.9511964 with 1,284,793,189.6314576 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.86593662 USD and is down -3.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 258 active market(s) with $94,987,755.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

