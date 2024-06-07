Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) General Counsel Phillip Paccione Sells 423 Shares of Stock

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total transaction of $29,377.35. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Up 0.4 %

SKX stock opened at $71.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.28. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.58 and a 52 week high of $72.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SKX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Skechers U.S.A.

Institutional Trading of Skechers U.S.A.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 66.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 861.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 577 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers U.S.A.

(Get Free Report)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.