Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) General Counsel Phillip Paccione Sells 423 Shares of Stock

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total transaction of $29,377.35. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Skechers U.S.A. Stock Up 0.4 %
SKX stock opened at $71.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.28. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.58 and a 52 week high of $72.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 66.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 861.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 577 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.
Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.
