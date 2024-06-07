SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Price Target Raised to $27.00

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by TD Cowen from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SLM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on SLM from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on SLM from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.18.

SLM stock opened at $20.77 on Tuesday. SLM has a one year low of $12.26 and a one year high of $22.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.16.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $837.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.43 million. SLM had a return on equity of 45.65% and a net margin of 25.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SLM will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SLM during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,108,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,786,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $225,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,885 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 186.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,517,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,003 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,136,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $633,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 6,779.4% during the 1st quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 894,116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,483,000 after purchasing an additional 881,119 shares during the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

