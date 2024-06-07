Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Holdings Increased by Oberndorf William E

Oberndorf William E grew its position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 56.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,818 shares during the period. Smartsheet makes up about 7.3% of Oberndorf William E’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Oberndorf William E owned approximately 0.07% of Smartsheet worth $4,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 2,503.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the third quarter worth about $105,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the third quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Smartsheet news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $303,766.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,597.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Smartsheet news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $303,766.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,597.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pete Godbole sold 5,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total value of $218,067.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,984.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,770 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,791 over the last 90 days. 4.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SMAR traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.94. The stock had a trading volume of 376,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,675. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.32 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.33. Smartsheet Inc has a 52 week low of $35.52 and a 52 week high of $49.42.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $256.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.99 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. As a group, analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

