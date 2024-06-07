Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.22-$1.29 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.116-$1.121 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion. Smartsheet also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.220-1.290 EPS.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on SMAR. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an underperform rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.75.
Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.17. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $256.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.99 million. Analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 5,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total transaction of $218,067.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,984.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Smartsheet news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $303,766.88. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 12,718 shares in the company, valued at $501,597.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pete Godbole sold 5,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total transaction of $218,067.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,984.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,770 shares of company stock worth $1,132,791. Company insiders own 4.52% of the company’s stock.
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
