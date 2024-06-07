SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Coverage Initiated at BTIG Research

Research analysts at BTIG Research began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SOFI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of SoFi Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.08.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

SOFI stock opened at $7.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.18 and a 200-day moving average of $7.80. SoFi Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $11.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.72.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $580.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SoFi Technologies will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $389,971.89. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 390,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 28,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $198,547.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,033,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,430,246.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $389,971.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 390,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,968.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,826,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,632,000 after buying an additional 1,366,271 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 176.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,767,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870,610 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 176.3% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,767,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,494,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870,610 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,349,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,493,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,659,000 after purchasing an additional 199,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

