SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Trading Down 1%

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.87 and last traded at $7.01. Approximately 9,434,512 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 49,537,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.08.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.72.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $580.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $389,971.89. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 390,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 28,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $198,547.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,033,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,430,246.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $389,971.89. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 390,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,968.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOFI. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

