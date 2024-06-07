SOLVE Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $12.62 Million (SOLVE)

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 7th. SOLVE has a total market cap of $12.62 million and approximately $166,552.91 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SOLVE token can now be bought for about $0.0172 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, SOLVE has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001642 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE Profile

SOLVE (SOLVE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 25th, 2017. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 734,000,000 tokens. The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. SOLVE’s official website is solve.care.

Buying and Selling SOLVE

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

