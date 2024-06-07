SOLVE Price Up 0.3% This Week (SOLVE)

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 7th. SOLVE has a total market cap of $13.08 million and $147,736.44 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SOLVE token can now be purchased for $0.0178 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SOLVE has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SOLVE alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001759 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE Profile

SOLVE uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 25th, 2017. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 734,000,000 tokens. The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SOLVE is solve.care. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care.

SOLVE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOLVE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SOLVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SOLVE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.